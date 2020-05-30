THERE has been one further death and eight new cases of coronavirus in Gwent, according to the latest Public Health Wales figures.
The number of people who have passed away as a result of the virus in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board region now stands at 265.
The total number of confirmed cases in Gwent now stands at 2,540, though the actual figure will be higher.
Three of the new Gwent cases were in Newport, with two in Caerphilly.
There was one recorded case each in Monmouthshire, Torfaen and Blaenau Gwent.
Across Wales, 14 more people have died from the disease, taking the total number of deaths to 1,331.
Another 86 cases were reported across Wales in the past 24 hours, with 13,913 positive tests nationwide.
Of the 86 cases, 35 were in the Betsi Cadwaldr University Health Board region, 22 in the Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board area, and 18 in the Cardiff and Vale University Health Board area.
There were no new cases in the Hywel Dda University Heath Board region, and Powys and Swansea Bay University Health Board regions had one new case each.