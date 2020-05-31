A HUNGRY drug addict burgled a care home during the early hours of the morning and helped himself to a meal in the kitchen.

Rhys Abdi, 35, from Newport, was later confronted by a resident and asked if he could “borrow” some money from them.

Prosecutor Martha Smith-Higgins said he fled from the home for people suffering with mental health difficulties when he was told by them to leave.

She told Cardiff Crown Court: “The manager recognised the defendant from the CCTV footage.

MORE NEWS

“He had lived there and continued to visit there three times a week.

“The defendant had forged a friendship with one of the residents and staff were concerned about that relationship.

“They were worried that he posed a risk to the other people living there.”

Miss Smith-Higgins said the defendant was asked not to return to the home, which is in Newport.

Abdi, of Stow Hill, admitted burglary, the offence being committed on March 18.

MORE NEWS

Judge Catherine Richards heard how he has 24 previous convictions for 45 offences, including one for burglary in 2010 and 17 for shoplifting.

He was jailed for eight weeks for theft in February and had spent the equivalent of a four-month prison sentence while being held on remand for this latest offence.

Gareth Williams, representing the defendant, said: “He got in through an open window. He didn’t break in. He was hungry and he took some food. He was looking for his friend.

“The defendant’s not a violent person and when he was told to ‘get out of here’, he did.

“He is someone who can be managed in the community. He is vulnerable in terms of his mental health.”

Judge Richards told Abdi: “You have a depressing record of convictions, all linked to your drug-taking and mental health issues.

“You seem to spend your days seeking drugs, food and shelter.”

She said she was going to give him an opportunity to work with the Probation Service to try and turn his life around.

Abdi was sentenced to a 12-month community order with a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He must also pay a victim surcharge of £90.

Judge Richards warned the defendant that should he be convicted of burglary for a third time, he would receive a mandatory three-year prison sentence.