FOR this week's Five of the Best, we put together a list of some of our favourite positive stories over the past week across Gwent.

Ebbw Vale musician made a song about the coronavirus pandemic

David Jenkins, 43, who also goes by the name ‘Bubba’ wrote the song NHS Save Us All in dedication to those working on the frontline during the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more here.

Croesyceiliog RFC raise £2000 for the NHS

Croesyceiliog RFC settled on a new NHS heroes salute design when thinking of ways they could support the health service, as well as raise funds for it.

Read more here.

Ruby Lou’s Boutique donate baby gifts to the Royal Gwent

Lauren James, owner of Ruby Lou’s Boutique, put together the bags full of essential items for expecting mothers from her own baby boutique – such as bibs, soft hairbrush, new-born clothes and more.

Read more here.

Newport Mind is only charity in Wales to receive funding from Comic Relief

Newport Mind has received half a million pounds from Comic Relief to deliver a four-year project supporting families and young people with mental health issues.

Read more here.

Gwent children’s charity saved by government grant

Sparkle has been saved from the brink of disaster, thanks to an emergency government grant and the selfless hard work of scores of donors and fundraisers.

Before the coronavirus crisis, Sparkle provided clubs and leisure activities at the Serennu Children's Centre in Newport for 400 disabled children with complex physical and behavioural needs.

Read more here.