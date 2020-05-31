THE WELSH Government will invest up to a further £65 million into train services over the next six months.

An ‘Emergency Measures Agreement’ has been approved to help Transport for Wales Rail Services cope with the ongoing effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

As a result of the pandemic, public transport usage is 95 per cent down on the same period as last year, and refunds on season tickets and social distancing requirements have also had an effect on the industry.

During lockdown, Transport for Wales has helped key workers travel to work, and ensured NHS workers can travel for free.

This latest investment follows an initial short-term agreement worth £40 million confirmed in March, taking the total cost to a maximum of £105 million.

Lee Waters, deputy Transport Minister, said: “In order to save lives we have asked that people only travel when necessary. This has been vital to the health of our nation, and it is only right that we proceed cautiously before encouraging higher levels of passenger numbers on public transport.

“We therefore need to take action to ensure we have an effective rail network in the long-term. Our funding will help our rail service cope with the inevitable revenue loss resulting from coronavirus.

“In the long-term this will ensure key infrastructure projects such as Metro systems can be delivered. More immediately, it will also mean our rail network can continue enabling essential travel and helping key workers get to work, including free travel for NHS staff.

“We will continue to work towards achieving the strongest possible rail network in the long-term, as part of our wider transport system.”