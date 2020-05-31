AN UNLICENSED security company boss who made more than £150,000 providing door staff to pubs throughout Gwent has just over £5,000 left to pay back.

Nicholas Seabrook, aged 30, of Hodges Crescent, Pengam, near Blackwood, broke the law while running NPS Security Ltd between August 2018 and July 2019.

During that time, he supplied security services to a number of pubs, including the White Hart, the Carpenters Arms and the Ferns in Newport and the Royal Exchange in Brynmawr.

Last year, at Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court, Seabrook pleaded guilty to being an unlicensed security director and failing to provide information to the Security Industry Authority (SIA).

The defendant appeared before Cardiff Crown Court for sentence and a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing.

Judge Jeremy Jenkins was told Seabrook had benefited by £156,417.53 and has £5,560.59 in available assets left to repay.

The defendant will have to serve three months in prison if he doesn’t hand over the money within the next three months.

He was also fined £500 and ordered to pay £250 prosecution costs and a £38 surcharge.

The prosecution against Seabrook was brought by the SIA after information was provided by Gwent Police.

After he pleaded guilty to the charges last year, the SIA said it sought information from Seabrook which he failed to provide and when interviewed he admitted that he had been operating his business without a licence.

The SIA is the organisation responsible for regulating the private security industry.

They are an independent body reporting to the Home Secretary, under the terms of the Private Security Industry Act 2001.