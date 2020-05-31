We couldn’t get quite the same angle for this week’s Now and Then as this area of Newport has changed dramatically over the years. What are your memories? Share your memories by emailing sarah.wigmore@gwentwales.co.uk

Last week’s Now and Then featured the Handiland store in Mill Parade, Newport, from 1987.

Here's what you said:

The photo dates from the 1970s-1980s. The shop started in the old Plaza cinema in Commercial Road as the Ladder Shop, then moved to a bigger premises in Mill Parade where it became Handiland and later Critchcraft. They sold all sorts of DIY stuff and a lot of 'end of line/rejects/seconds' at knock down prices.

Dave Woolven, Newport