IN January 1983, Britain’s water and sewerage workers went on strike - including those from plants in Gwent. The strike action left homes without water and caused widespread disruption to industry. While workers battled for higher pay, householders were told to save water and boil it before use in everyday activities. Here are some pictures from this time from the South Wales Argus archive.

Mr Stan English, from Shirenewton, near Chepstow, collecting water from a nearby for flushing the lavatory at home. Picture taken during the water strike of 1983

Kitchen staff Mrs Jane Sheppard and Mark Taylor collect water from a tank after the supply to to Ebbw Vale Hospital was lost during the 1983 water strike

Standing on a lake of frozen water, caused by a burst water main at Nantbwch water works, Tredegar, are Mr Vivian Chard, NUPE shop steward, and Mr Gary Edmunds, superintendent of the works, which is occupied by striking water workers in 1983

The scene in the emergency room at Llantarnam water depot where full cover is being given for burst mains and hospital services. From left Ray Jones, NUPE, Malcolm Powell, NUPE shop steward, Bryn Collier, GMWU, Ron StackerGMWU in 1983

Water workers picket at Llantarnam water depot in 1983

Mrs Yvonne Hamer of Shirenewton village boiling rain water during the 1983 water strike. She is with her six month old son Thomas

Jane Jones fills her kettle from a standpipe in Queen Victoria Street, Tredegar, during the 1983 water strike

Catching up with the latest on the water strike in the Argus, 1983

Mrs Joyce Appley, landlady of the Golden Lion Inn, Nantyglo, carrying water from her cellar during the 1983 water strike