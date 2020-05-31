A HOSPITAL patient kicked and punched a fellow resident nearly 50 times after they “fell out over a game of cards”.
Hyden Huq, 28, admitted assaulting his victim at Llanarth Court Hospital in Raglan, Monmouthshire, on March 18.
Prosecutor Eugene Egan told Cardiff Crown Court: “The defendant attacked a fellow patient, throwing 30 punches and kicking his victim 15 times.
“It seems they had a dispute over a game of cards. The complainant was taken to hospital, but he only sustained minor injuries.”
MORE NEWS
- Unlicensed security company boss profited by more than £150,000
- Businessman jailed for horrific attack on dad in front of screaming children
Huq, now of the Caswell Clinic, Bridgend, pleaded guilty to causing his victim actual bodily harm.
Judge Michael Fitton QC heard how the defendant, represented by Stephen Thomas, had previous convictions for robbery and possession of a bladed article.
The case was adjourned until June 24 for the preparation of a psychiatric report.
Llanarth Court is specialist hospital providing medium and low secure care for men and women with mental illnesses and personality disorders.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment