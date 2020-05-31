OUR South Wales Argus camera club members have been using their daily exercise to capture the beautiful scenes around Gwent in the sunshine.

Here we take a look at some of our favourite animal themed images as animals take the time to enjoy the peace and quiet of lockdown life in the sun.

This pair of sheep were making the most of the deserted Golf Road in Nantyglo. Picture: Christopher Parry

Swans and ducks enjoy some time in the sun at Cwmbran Boating Lake. Picture: Marie Coombes

A family walk captured by Roslynne Eaton

Two horses taking some time for a drink in the shade along the Monmouthshire and Brecon canal. Picture: Alan Phillips

A young inquisitive bird wanted a closer look at humans in Caerleon. Picture: Catherine Mayo

This squirrel was keeping a close eye on passersby in Talywain. Picture: Gina Bacchioni

A stonechat enjoying his supper in Caerleon. Picture: Lindsay Williams