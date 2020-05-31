TWO more deaths from coronavirus and 12 more cases of the disease in Gwent have been reported today.

The figures, issued by Public Health Wales, take the number of deaths in Gwent (Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area) to 267.

The number of confirmed cases in Gwent now stands at 2,552, though the true number will be higher. The new cases comprise five in Newport, five in Caerphilly, and two in Torfaen.

Wales-wide, 11 more deaths have been confirmed since yesterday, taking the total to 1,342.

The Public Health Wales measure for coronavirus fatalities counts only laboratory-confirmed deaths from the disease.

The Office for National Statistics figure - published weekly - is higher, as it measures based on death certificates where coronavirus is mentioned.

Public Health Wales now puts the number of confirmed cases across Wales at 13,995, with 82 new cases reported today. Eighteen of these were in Cardiff, with 30 in the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board area (north Wales), and 16 in the Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board area.

READ MORE:

There were 3,106 tests carried out in Wales yesterday, and the total is now approaching 90,000.

The rate of cases in Newport per 100,000 population is 548.6, which remains the highest in Gwent. Four other parts of Wales have higher rates - Rhondda Cynon Taf (673.4), Merthyr Tydfil (658), Denbighshire (624.1), and Cardiff (566.9).

The Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board area now has 285 deaths, the highest in Wales by the Public Health Wales measure. The Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board area in north Wales has 267.