A MAN has been taken to hospital with serious injuries and is in a critical condition following a crash in Newport this evening - Sunday, May 31.

The man in his 40s was cycling on Malpas Road when it happened.

The road remains closed from the motorway roundabout to Bettws Lane following a collision this afternoon which has seen a man in his 40s taken to the University Hospital Wales in Cardiff with serious injuries and he remains in a critical condition.

A spokeswoman for the Welsh Ambulance Service said that they received the call at 5.10pm and dispatched road and the air ambulance and Gwent Police were called at 5.15pm.

MORE NEWS:

Gwent Police officers currently believe there was more than one person on the bicycle at the time of the incident and would like anyone in the area to check their dashcams for any footage that may help.

They are keen to speak to the driver of a yellow hatchback-type vehicle that was in the area and they believe may be able to help with enquiries.

Anyone with information can should contact Gwent Police on 101 or through their social media pages and use the log number 397 31/05/20.