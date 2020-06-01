A PROWLING night-time burglar was caught after a squawking pet parrot alerted a brave have-a-go hero mum who tackled him as he tried to escape.

Jake Fletcher, 24, now of West Street, Newport, and formerly of Glamorgan Street, Brynmawr, was jailed for three house burglaries.

One of the victims was commended for her courage by the judge and will receive a £500 reward after he actions helped lead to the defendant’s arrest.

The defendant raided the homes during a crime spree on Monmouth’s Cinderhill Street last summer.

Matthew Roberts, prosecuting, said: “The properties were all targeted on the same street on the same night.

“During the last burglary, one of the victim’s was asleep in bed when she heard the family parrot squawking in the front room and she went to investigate.

“She saw the defendant hiding behind the door and confronted him. He pushed past her and ran out of the back door.

“The complainant grabbed hold of a rucksack the defendant had and told him he was not taking her daughter’s bag with him. This caused the bag to rip.

“He fled and she pursued him. He tried to scale a fence but she tried to pull him down.

“The defendant dropped the rucksack and ran off. Video games were dropped as well as a bottle of gin and prosecco.”

Fletcher was arrested shortly after. He pleaded guilty to the three burglaries, the offences being committed on June 20, 2019.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how he had five previous convictions for seven offences, including criminal damage and failing to comply with a community order.

Suzanne Payne, mitigating, said her client was an expectant father who had suffered from problems with cannabis and alcohol use and was homeless at the time of the offence.

She added: “He says his drink was spiked on the night of the offending and that he lost days of his life.

“There is a realistic prospect of rehabilitation. He and his partner are expecting their first baby in July.”

Judge Richard Williams said: “There was a struggle for possession of the rucksack with one victim. She tried to tackle you to stop you going over the fence.

“If I were to impose a suspended prison sentence, it would add insult to her injury.

“The victim showed considerable determination and courage. She is commended for her actions and will receive a £500 award.”

Fletcher was jailed for two years.