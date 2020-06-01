A POPULATION-wide contact tracing system begins in Wales today, as lockdown restrictions are eased.

From today, anyone who has a positive coronavirus test result will be contacted by a team of contact tracers and asked for details of everyone they have had close contact with while they have had symptoms.

Close contact means anyone:

They have been within one metre of and had a face-to-face-conversation with, or skin-to-skin contact, or have coughed on, or been in other forms of contact with for a minute or longer;

They have been within two metres of for more than 15 minutes;

They have travelled in a vehicle with, or sat near on public transport.

All these close contacts will be followed up and asked to self-isolate for 14 days as a precaution to prevent the virus spreading further.

And from next Monday, June 8, contact tracing in Wales will be supported by a new online system, which will give people the option to provide details of their close contacts electronically.

“Today’s roll-out of the contact tracing element of our Test, Trace, Protect strategy is a significant step forward in the gradual move out of lockdown," said health and social services minister Vaughan Gething.

“Over the last few months, thanks to the help of the public and the way they have followed the stay-at-home rules, we have managed to slow the spread of the virus to the point where we can today ease the regulations to enable family and friends to meet again.

“Contact tracing is a tried and tested method of bringing outbreaks of infectious diseases under control and we hope it will do the same with coronavirus - but for it to be successful, we need everyone’s help and co-operation in sharing details about their movements and contacts. We also need people to self-isolate if they may be at risk.

“The scientific advice is clear - we need a contact tracing system in place before we begin to lift restrictions further.”

Health boards and councils are working together to deliver contact tracing. The system has been trialled in four health board areas over the last two weeks and more than 600 contact tracers have so far been employed. This number is likely to rise as the system is rolled out.

Testing capacity has been increased to support contact tracing, and home tests and tests at the drive-through centres for both critical workers and the public can be booked online.

Contact Information

Matthew Pritchard

0300 0258 894

matthew.pritchard@gov.wales

DAN EMBARGO TAN: 01 Meh 2020 00:01

System olrhain cysylltiadau ar gyfer Cymru yn dechrau

Mae system olrhain cysylltiadau ar gyfer y boblogaeth gyfan yn cael ei hehangu ledled Cymru wrth i’r cyfyngiadau symud gael eu llacio, cyhoeddodd y Gweinidog Iechyd Vaughan Gething heddiw (dydd Llun Mehefin 1).

O heddiw ymlaen, bydd aelod o’r tîm olrhain cysylltiadau’n cysylltu ag unrhyw un sy’n cael canlyniad prawf coronafeirws positif ac yn gofyn am fanylion pawb maent wedi dod i gysylltiad agos â hwy tra maent wedi bod â’r symptomau.

Mae cysylltiad agos yn golygu unrhyw rai:

o Y maent wedi bod o fewn 1m iddynt ac wedi cael sgwrs wyneb yn wyneb â hwy, cysylltiad croen i groen â hwy neu wedi pesychu arnynt, neu wedi bod mewn ffurf arall o gysylltiad â hwy am gyfnod o fwy na munud;

o Y maent wedi bod o fewn 2m iddynt am fwy na 15 munud;

o Y maent wedi teithio mewn cerbyd gyda hwy neu wedi eistedd yn eu hymyl ar drafnidiaeth gyhoeddus.

Bydd y tîm yn cysylltu â’r holl gysylltiadau hyn a gofynnir iddynt hunanynysu am 14 diwrnod er mwyn atal lledaeniad y feirws ymhellach.

O ddydd Llun nesaf, 8 Mehefin, ymlaen bydd olrhain cysylltiadau’n cael ei gefnogi gan system ar-lein newydd a fydd yn rhoi opsiwn i bobl i ddarparu manylion am eu cysylltiadau agos yn electronig.

Dywedodd Mr Gething: “Mae’r ehangu heddiw ar yr elfen olrhain cysylltiadau o’n strategaeth Profi, Olrhain, Diogelu yn gam arwyddocaol ymlaen yn y symud graddol allan o’r cyfyngiadau symud.

“Yn ystod y misoedd diwethaf, diolch i help y cyhoedd a’r ffordd maent wedi cadw at y rheolau aros gartref, rydym ni wedi llwyddo i arafu lledaeniad y feirws fel ein bod ni heddiw’n gallu llacio’r rheoliadau i alluogi i ffrindiau a theulu gyfarfod eto.

“Mae olrhain cysylltiadau’n ddull sydd wedi’i brofi o ddod ag achosion o glefydau heintus o dan reolaeth ac rydym ni’n gobeithio y bydd yn gwneud yr un peth gyda’r coronafeirws – ond er mwyn i hyn fod yn llwyddiannus, rhaid i ni gael help a chydweithrediad pawb i rannu manylion am eu symudiadau a’u cysylltiadau. Hefyd rhaid i bobl hunanynysu os ydynt yn wynebu risg.

“Mae’r cyngor gwyddonol yn glir – mae arnom ni angen cael system olrhain cysylltiadau yn ei lle cyn i ni ddechrau codi’r cyfyngiadau ymhellach.”

Mae byrddau iechyd ac awdurdodau lleol yn cydweithio i olrhain cysylltiadau. Mae’r system wedi cael ei threialu yn ardal pedwar bwrdd iechyd yn ystod y pythefnos ddiwethaf ac mae mwy na 600 o unigolion sy’n olrhain cysylltiadau wedi cael eu cyflogi hyd yma. Mae’r nifer yma’n debygol o godi wrth i’r system gael ei hehangu.

Mae’r capasiti profi wedi cael ei gynyddu i gefnogi olrhain cysylltiadau a gellir archebu profion cartref a phrofion yn y canolfannau gyrru drwodd ar gyfer gweithwyr allweddol a’r cyhoedd ar-lein.

Mae manylion llawn y system olrhain cysylltiadau ar gael yn https://llyw.cymru/profi-am-y-coronafeirws

Manylion Cyswllt

Matthew Pritchard

0300 0258 894

matthew.pritchard@gov.wales

