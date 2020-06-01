BEER bottles were among the discarded litter left at a Welsh beauty spot over the weekend, pictures from the police reveal.

Despite beauty spots remaining closed under lockdown restrictions issued by the Welsh Government, people continued to congregate at Blaencuffin Quarry.

On the border between Torfaen and Blaenau Gwent, the beauty spot has become a trouble area for police since lockdown was introduced in March.

And over the weekend, piles of litter were left strewn across the picturesque setting.

(Piles of litter have been left discarded. Picture: Gwent Police.)

(Among the rubbish were beer bottles. Picture: Gwent Police.)

A spokesman for Gwent Police yesterday posted on social media: "Back down Blaencuffin Quarry (private land). People still don't think the rules are there for good reasons, or are they just being selfish?"

One person local to the area said the traffic was "crazy" and that they have "never seen anything like it."

It comes as last week police reminded people disobeying social distancing guidelines that they will be punished after footage emerged of people swimming in the quarry last Thursday, May 25.

Under the new lockdown regulations - which come into force today - beauty spots will remain closed.

- What are the new lockdown rules in Wales?

Starting from today, two households will be able to meet outdoors, although they will still need to follow social distancing measures.

To help lower the risk of increasing the spread of the coronavirus, the new guidelines say you should not be travelling more than five miles from home to meet another household.

As well as meeting in public outdoor spaces, the changes allow meeting in private spaces - such as gardens.

Beauty and tourist spots will remain closed.

Other changes to the regulations include allowing weddings and civil partnerships to take place if the bride or groom is terminally ill