A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cardiff Magistrates’ Court.

MARIN NEGRESCU, 41, of Corporation Road, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

He was also fined £660 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge.

JAMIE HEAL, 30, of Trem y Mynydd, Blaenavon, was banned from driving for six months after he pleaded guilty to failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

He was also fined £660 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge.

SHANICE HASSON, 20, of Somerton Road, Newport, was fined £440 after she admitted speeding at 99mph in a 70mph zone on the M4 in the city.

She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £44 surcharge and her driving record endorsed with six points.

HARLEY JAMES PASK, 21, of Ruperra Street, Newport, was fined £92 after he drove through a red light.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge and his driving record endorsed with three points.

THOMAS AUBREY, 27, of Cedar Wood Close, Rogerstone, Newport, was fined £660 after he admitted failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge and his driving record endorsed with six points.

JUDITH COWLES, 51, of Jamaica Walk, Coedkernew, Newport, was fined £220 after she pleaded guilty to speeding at 58mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in the city.

She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge and her driving record endorsed with three points.

ALUN DONOGHUE, 42, of High Street, Cross Keys, was fined £220 after he admitted speeding at 58mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge and his driving record endorsed with three points.

JACK MARSHMAN, 30, of High Street, Blaina, was fined £660 after he admitted failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge and his driving record endorsed with six points.