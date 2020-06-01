A POLICE helicopter was scrambled after forty "young people" were having a party in a wooded area of Caerphilly, police said.

On Friday night, May 29, officers - alongside a dog unit - dispersed the group in a wooded area of Caerphilly.

Ryan Francis, chief inspector for operational policing across Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly and Torfaen with Gwent Police, said it was "frustrating" that the force had to call on a police helicopter and dog unit to break up the gathering.

He posted on social media: "Some people just aren't getting the message."

"Parents need to know where their teenagers are."

- What are the new lockdown rules in Wales?

Starting from today, two households will be able to meet outdoors, although they will still need to follow social distancing measures.

To help lower the risk of increasing the spread of the coronavirus, the new guidelines say you should not be travelling more than five miles from home to meet another household.

As well as meeting in public outdoor spaces, the changes allow meeting in private spaces - such as gardens.

Beauty and tourist spots will remain closed.

Other changes to the regulations include allowing weddings and civil partnerships to take place if the bride or groom is terminally ill