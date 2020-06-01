A MAN has been charged in connection with an alleged stabbing in the grounds of Caerphilly Castle last week.
He is due in court this morning charged with Section 18 wounding and the possession of a bladed article in a public place.
MORE CRIME NEWS:
- Burglar foiled by squawking parrot and brave have-a-go hero mum
- Restaurateur conned taxpayer out of £26,000 in ‘unsophisticated’ VAT fraud
- Helicopter scrambled as forty teens have party in woods
The alleged incident happened at around 8.50pm on Thursday, May 28 in the castle grounds.
A 28-year-old man was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff for treatment.
Gwent Police said his condition remains stable.
Comments are closed on this article.