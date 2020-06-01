FOUR anglers may face prosecution after travelling more than 100 miles to fish illegally in Monmouthshire.

The quartet were sent home following what Gwent Police called "alleged illegal fishing activity" in Monmouthshire, having already been advised by police that day - Tuesday May 26 - to return home in line with Wales' coronavirus lockdown rules.

The Gwent force's Rural Crime Team was dispatched to investigate the reports at a private fishery in Llanvair Kilgeddin, near Usk.

“After attending the location on the River Usk, four people - a 26-year-old man, a 22-year-old woman, a 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy - were reportedly poaching on land and illegal trespassing on private land," said a Gwent Police spokesman.

“All were from Leicestershire and fishing equipment was seized by officers."

It later turned out the group had already been stopped by police officers in Torfaen who questioned why the anglers had travelled into Wales during the coronavirus lockdown.

At the time, there was no limit on how far people in England could travel to take exercise outdoors, but they were not allowed to journey over the border into Wales.

The distance between Leicestershire and Torfaen is more than 100 miles by road.

“As part of the force’s own investigation into the incident, it was discovered that the four people had, earlier that day, all received a warning from area support unit officers in the Pontypool regarding the nature of their journey to Wales," said the Gwent Police spokesman.

“Officers engaged with the four people, explaining the Welsh Government guidance in relation to non-essential journeys, and encouraged them to return to their home addresses.”

The Gwent force is now working with environmental agency Natural Resources Wales to investigate any potential prosecution of the group, he said.

Anyone with any information about the incident should contact Gwent Police by telephoning 101, quoting reference number 2000152827 or 229 26/05/20.

You can also send Gwent Police a direct message via Facebook or Twitter, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.