THERE are no new deaths from the coronavirus in Gwent, Public Health Wales has reported.

There are three new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area - out of 249 testing episodes

There are no new confirmed cases of the disease in Newport, Torfaen or Blaenau Gwent.

In Monmouthshire, there are two new cases and there is one new case in Caerphilly.

Across Wales, there 59 new confirmed cases - out of 2,945 testing episodes.

And five more people have died in Wales after contracting Covid-19.

Number of testing episodes per Gwent local authority

- Newport: 47

- Torfaen: 19

- Blaenau Gwent: 17

- Caerphilly: 40

- Monmouthshire: 126

It comes as Wales' new contact tracing operation was launched today.

Dr Giri Shankar, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said: “Contact tracing is the process of identifying people who have come in contact with an individual with Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in order to prevent the risk of others spreading the infection in our communities.

“From today, anyone who has a positive Coronavirus test will be contacted by a team of contact tracers, and asked for details of everyone they have had close contact with while they have had symptoms.

“It will be important for everyone to keep a note of their own activity so they can easily remember where they were on a given day, and who they were in contact with, in the event of being contacted as part of tracing.

“If you are asked to self-isolate, you should also comply with this request to prevent further spread of the virus

“Tracers are trained staff and personal information that you provide will handled in line with data protection regulations and will not be shared widely."