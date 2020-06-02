A BRIDESMAID was kicked and stamped on by her boyfriend during an “appalling” alcohol-fuelled attack on the day of her sister’s wedding.

Aaron Williams, 26, flew into a jealous rage against his then partner after the couple had left the reception where witnesses saw them bickering.

After beating her, he told her he “loved” her and tried to take her away in a taxi before her mother could see her injuries.

Williams, of Bedwlwyn Road, Ystrad Mynach, pleaded guilty to causing his victim actual bodily harm on March 23, 2019.

​Prosecutor David Pinnell told Cardiff Crown Court: “This was a sustained and repeated assault on the victim who was heavily intoxicated and alone.

“She has asked for a restraining order as she wants a line drawn under this relationship – she says she wishes it had never got off the ground.

“The complainant said that before it, she was happy, confident and outgoing. She is exactly the opposite now.”

Mr Pinnell said: “After they were back at home, the defendant’s behaviour deteriorated. He was jealous and accused her of flirting with another male whilst at the wedding.”

Williams threw a bedside lamp at his victim, tossed her to the floor, kicked her in the hips and stamped on her face.

Afterwards, the prosecutor said, the defendant told her: “I love you. I’m sorry, I didn’t mean it.”

Williams then fled the scene and was later arrested by police at a pub, the Cross Inn in Gelligaer.

The woman was taken to the accident and emergency department of the Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil where she was treated for an injury to her jaw and bruising.

During his police interview, the defendant claimed he had acted in self-defence after she “wanted to scratch me”.

Hashim Salmman, representing Williams, said: “The defendant pleaded guilty on the day of his trial which spared the victim the further ordeal of having to give further live evidence.

“He has no previous convictions or propensity for violence. There is a realistic prospect of his rehabilitation.”

Judge Catherine Richards said Williams was guilty of an “appalling” attack.

She added: “After your actions, you even had the audacity to say that you loved her as you tried to take her away in a taxi.”

The judge told him she was just able to suspend the sentence as there was a “realistic prospect of rehabilitation” and because the defendant had no previous convictions.

Williams was jailed for 21 months, suspended for two years, and was ordered to complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and 35 sessions of a building better relationships programme.

The defendant was also made the subject of an indefinite restraining order and must pay a £140 victim surcharge.