AN EIGHT-month-old baby who was given little more than a 50:50 chance of survival following a cancer diagnosis, has left hospital after an “amazingly successful” response to treatment.

The family of Myles Stokes, from Newport, were left devastated in April when they received the six-month-old's diagnosis after finding a lump on his stomach, just days after grandfather Peter Hill died with lung cancer.

Tests showed that Myles had leukaemia and 500,000 cancerous cells in his body, and doctors predicted he would be in hospital for nine months.

Amazingly, Myles has now returned home from the University Hospital of Wales (UHW) in Cardiff having undergone successful chemotherapy, which means he now has 64 cancerous cells.

“It’s been a horribly tough time, but it was all worth it to have him home,” said mother Natasha Hill. “Every day since last Thursday (when he was discharged) has been brilliant.”

Myles’ long road to recovery has only just begun, though, with two and a half years of chemotherapy in store. He had been given a 54 per cent chance of survival.

READ MORE:

“He is still high risk and could relapse, so we’re going for lots of tests and being extremely careful,” Natasha said. “I can’t thank staff at the Heath (UHW) enough.”

Natasha’s sister Debra Hill said: “I’m convinced dad (Peter) has been watching over us at this time. I think it’s a miracle. From what we were told the outlook was to how he is now, it’s unbelievable.

“Natasha and Jon (Natasha’s partner and Myles' father) have been so positive and brave throughout this to make sure Myles didn’t panic. I’m so proud of them, they’re brilliant parents.”

With Myles having to shield due to his vulnerability to coronavirus, the family have been unable to see him since the start of his treatment in April.

Also due to the outbreak, only one parent has been able to visit Myles at a time, with Natasha and Jon visiting for three days at a time for the whole six weeks.

“That’s been really tough for us and for them,” said Debra.

“But to know he is back home is a fantastic consolation. I can’t wait until we’re all back together soon.”