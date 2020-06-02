WHILE Gwent has been in lockdown, many families have been unable to see their loved ones. This means that they have also missed out on those precious early moments of newborn family members.

We asked you to send in messages to family of your babies born during lockdown and have been inundated. Here are just some of them. We will feature more in the coming days.

Sophie Hillman’s son Tommy Stephen Goold was born on April, 21, 2020. “Would like to send a message to all our family from Tommy and Luca-Ray to say we are missing you all so much and cannot wait for you all to meet Tommy! Luca-Ray is looking forward to seeing all his family and friends as well.”

Holly and Jonathan Harbison welcomed baby Elijah James Harbison on April 24, 2020. A message from Elijah: “We know it's tough right now not being able to give me a cuddle but I promise we will make up for it when the time is right, I love you all so much already.”

Melanie Fry welcomed Hudson Louie Kent on May 24, 2020. “To all my family that have yet to meet me, I’m saving extra special cuddles for you for when that day comes. Mummy and Daddy are keeping me safe. Love Hudson x”

Alicia Read and Craig Lewis welcomed Hadleigh Richard Jason Lewis on April 27, 2020. “Hadleigh can’t wait to meet you all and have the biggest cuddles. Lots of love to all the family waiting for a cwtch with our gorgeous little man xx”

Alex Meech welcomed Leo on April 10, 2020 and said on behalf of Leo: “Can't wait to meet all my family.”

Jason and Natalie Gray from Aberbeeg welcomed Louis Michael Gray at 1.26am on May 11, 2020. They said that after a week in intensive care, he is now home and fighting fit and can’t wait for him to meet his family.

Bethan Forward welcomed daughter Cerys Lynda Jayne Forward on April 26. She said: “To all my friends and family, I can’t wait to see you all again, please keep safe. Missing you all like crazy, see you all very soon.”

Dionne Kalter’s baby Ayda-May Kalter was born premature on April 17, 2020. “To all my nannies and granddads, I’ll be even more scrummy when you get to hold me I’m definitely worth the wait, I promise. Lots of love, Ayda-May Xx”

Erin Sweeney gave birth to a baby boy called Jesse Dean Llewelyn Lloyd on May 12. He hasn't met his dad's family yet. I'd love to say: “Hi Bampi, Nanny Jan, Nanny Elaine and Mam gu. I can't wait for cuddles and raspberries, love you all!!!”

Rhian White gave birth to Frankie Rory White on March 17 and said: “Frankie can’t wait to meet his great grandma and his extended family. He is looking forward to lots of cwtches. Love you all lots.”

Samantha Ball and James Sheridan welcomed Sofia Ivy Jean Sheridan on April 13. Sofia says: “Hi! To my grandparents, aunties, uncles and cousins, I can’t wait to meet you and have lots of cuddles with you all. My brother AJ tells me how amazing you all are! So as soon as it’s safe I want lots. Love you all, Sophia xxx”

Emily Elliott’s baby is yet to be named and was born at 11:34am on May 23 at the Royal Gwent Hospital.

Katie Watkins gave birth to her son Orsen Trevor Hopkins on April 14 at the Royal Gwent Hospital. Ms Watkins said: “I really miss my family and I am very sad that Orsen hasn't had the chance to meet all of them, he is now six weeks old. Hope this won't keep us apart for much longer we love you all so much stay safe for now hopefully see you all soon.”

Shannon Hall and Brogan Mills welcomed their rainbow baby Sierra-Rose Evelyn Hall-Mills on April 29. She is a bundle of joy after her brother Noah was stillborn in September 2018 at 35 weeks. Sierra-Rose said: “Although I haven’t met you all yet, I love you all very much and I can’t wait for my long-awaited cuddles by all my family. Love Sierra-Rose x”

Jon Richards and Missy Whatley would like to announce the birth of Mila-Mae, sister for Miley and Ellis, at 9.20 am on the 24th May 2020, weighing 6lbs 13ozs. We can’t wait for everyone to meet her!

Ben Hayward welcomed daughter Amelia Grace Hayward on April 16.

Sara Burroughs gave birth to Ellie-May Stratton on April 24. She said: “Can’t wait to meet all her family and have lots of cuddles. Big sister Sophie, auntie Aimee and Emily, Nanny Colette, Uncle George and Richard, Grandad Martin, Nanny Lyndsey and all the rest of the family.”

Chelsea had her lock down baby called Marni-Leigh on May 20, she said on behalf of Marni-Leigh: “To nanny Lisa, nana and grancha Clark, I cannot wait to meet you hopefully soon love you all lots Marni-Leigh xxx”

Amy Doney gave birth to Bonnie Eula Banton on Thursday, May 21 at 17:42, weighing 7lb 14oz at the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport. Ms Doney said: “Not being able to have my Mum at the birth was really difficult for me as I am very close with my Mum and she was there through the birth of my son Elias. With Elias being autistic and not having the extra support around us during this time it has been even more difficult for all of us. Bonnie is yet to be cuddled by her Nanny Paula, Grandad Tyrone, her Auntie Emma, Uncle Paul, Cousins Talia and Isla, her Great Uncle Craig and her Great Grandad Keith. Bonnie will also have to wait to meet her Nanny Kellie, Grandad Cliff, Uncle Troy and Aunties Sydney, Paris & Gemini who all live in London. Who knows when she will finally get to meet them all! We have been communicating via Facebook, What's App & Video Calls so they can all see beautiful little Bonnie but cannot wait for the day they can all finally give her a cuddle in person!”

Chris, Kirsty, Phoebe, Guide Dog Ricky welcome baby Lewis Davies who was born on April 28. Lewis can’t wait to have cuddles with the rest of his family no matter if you’re near or far.

Abbey Gingell gave birth to Finley Johnathan Gingell on April 4. Finley can’t wait to meet Halley, Hannah, Connor and George properly - who have been there for mama from the beginning! He is also super excited to meet his great nanny and bampy.

Kirsty Norcliffe and Owen Williams welcomed Bonnie Wynter Williams on April 11 at Prince Charles Hospital. On behalf of Bonnie, they said: “To my lovely friends and family I cannot wait to meet you all and have lots of cuddles with each and every one of you. Thank you for all the lovely gifts and cards you have sent me, I’ve had a new outfit every day and mummy says if I continue to grow so fast I won’t have the chance to wear them all. Please stay safe and hopefully we will meet soon, Lots of love from Bonnie.”