PLANS to improve Pontypool and New Inn railway station with a new footbridge and a park and ride scheme - to turn it into a public transport hub for north Torfaen - have been given the green light.

The final hurdle was cleared when councillors on Torfaen county borough council's planning committee welcomed the proposal and voted unanimously to approve them.

“I think this is the type of planning investment that’s desperately needed at Pontypool," said Cllr Jason O’Connell.

“It’s fantastic to see and certainly the kind of thing that’s welcome in the north of the borough.

“If we want to grow that region then infrastructure is a vital, and is a crucial area that needs to be spent on.”

Cllr Stuart Ashley said: “I welcome this very much.

“This used to be one of the principal railway stations in the valley and it’s great to see it being reinstated.

“Hopefully this will work as a regional distribution point, which is what it’s meant to be.”

However, councillors raised concerns about the removal of 3.7 acres of woodland.

Although the application said that woodland of the same size would be planted in Pontypool Park to mitigate the loss, councillors questioned whether it would be enough.

The scheme proposes a new car park which will be reached from newly-built slip roads off the A4042.

Under the plans, the car park would provide 133 car parking spaces, 11 electric vehicle charging spaces, 11 accessible parking spaces, five motorcycle parking spaces, five drop-off spaces and a cycle shelter.