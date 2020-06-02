A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cardiff Magistrates’ Court.

LISA JAYNE HARD, 39, of St Brides Crescent, Newport, was fined £169 after she pleaded guilty to speeding at 69mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in the city.

She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge and her driving record endorsed with four points.

PAUL HELLINGS, 56, of Claremont Road, Pantside, Newbridge, was fined £293 after he admitted speeding at 72mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge and his driving record endorsed with five points.

LEE FOWLER, 32, of Casaba Terrace, The Cutting, Llanfoist, Monmouthshire, was fined £220 after he pleaded guilty to speeding at 59mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge and his driving record endorsed with three points.

PETER WILLIAM JAMES, 49, of Christchurch Road, Aberbeeg, was fined £206 after he admitted speeding at 67mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge and his driving record endorsed with four points.

ANTHONY NICHOLAS JAY, 57, of Penmaen Avenue, Oakdale, was fined £220 after he pleaded guilty to speeding at 62mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge and his driving record endorsed with three points.

ANDREW JENKINS, 56, of Mount Pleasant View, Georgetown, Tredegar, was fined £68 after he pleaded guilty to speeding at 62mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport.

He was also ordered to pay a £32 surcharge and his driving record endorsed with three points.

VINCENZO LACOVACCI, 23, of Newbridge Road, Pontllanfraith, was fined £440 after he admitted speeding at 46mph in a 30mph zone on Cardiff Road in Newport.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £44 surcharge and his driving record endorsed with four points.

LUKE MORGAN MILES, 21, of Twynderyn, Nantyglo, was fined £68 after he pleaded guilty to speeding at 65mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport.

He was also ordered to pay a £32 surcharge and his driving record endorsed with three points.

GINA LOUISE PAGINTON, 45, of Raglan Mews, Newport, was fined £186 after she pleaded guilty to speeding at 70mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in the city.

She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge and her driving record endorsed with three points.

JADE ROGERS, 28, of Kestrel Way, Duffryn, Newport, was fined £80 after she pleaded guilty to speeding at 71mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in the city.

She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge and her driving record endorsed with five points.

EMMY ROBERTS, 45, of Darran Road, Risca, was fined £68 after she pleaded guilty to speeding at 71mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport.

She was also ordered to pay a £32 surcharge and her driving record endorsed with three points.

SHAUN SELWAY, 31, of King Street, Cwmfelinfach, was fined £220 after he pleaded guilty to speeding at 65mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge and his driving record endorsed with three points.