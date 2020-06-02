A DRIVER was caught speeding at 136mph on a stretch of the M4 during lockdown.

Police data obtained by the RAC reveal that two-thirds of Britain’s police forces caught people driving in excess of 100mph during the first three weeks of the coronavirus lockdown.

And Gwent Police caught the person driving at the fourth highest speed across the whole of Britain.

On the stretch between J23a and J24 on the M4, the driver was clocked going nearly double the speed limit - 66mph over the 70mph speed limit.

The data does not show when police caught the driver, but it was between March 23 and April 13.

READ MORE:

The highest speed clocked by Britain's police forces was 151mph on the M62 motorway in West Yorkshire.

RAC road safety spokesman Simon Williams described the speeds as “truly shocking” and warned that motorists travelling this fast have “virtually no time to react should anything unexpected happen”.

He went on: “Some drivers have taken advantage of quieter roads to speed excessively, putting the lives of others at risk at the worst possible time.

“It’s encouraging that so many police forces have taken firm action even during the lockdown, which sends a strong message to other would-be offenders.”

Across Britain there were 17,363 speeding offences recorded on roads with 30mph limits, the data also revealed.

Mr Williams went on: “The figures for speeding offences on 30mph roads are particularly worrying as far more people have been walking and cycling due to the lockdown.

“As some schools and nurseries in England begin to open their doors from this week, there will be even more pedestrians on the roads, so we urge every driver to obey the speed limit and keep all road users safe.”

– Here are the highest speeds by drivers breaking the limit between March 23 and April 13, recorded by police forces that provided data to the RAC (speed limit in brackets):

1. West Yorkshire Police: 151mph (70mph)

2. Suffolk Constabulary: 140mph (70mph)

3. Northamptonshire Police: 138mph (70mph)

4. Gwent Police: 136mph (70mph)

5. Staffordshire Police: 135mph (70mph)

6. Metropolitan Police: 134mph (40mph)

7. Kent Police: 132mph (70mph)

8. Humberside Police: 130mph (70mph)

9. Police Scotland: 128mph (70mph)

10. Lancashire Constabulary: 120mph (70mph)

11. Merseyside Police: 115mph (70mph)

12. North Wales Police: 111mph (70mph)

13. Norfolk Constabulary: 110mph (70mph)

14. Derbyshire Constabulary: 108mph (40mph)

14. South Wales Police: 108mph (50mph)

14. West Midlands Police: 108mph (70mph)

17. Gloucestershire Constabulary: 106mph (70mph)

18. Bedfordshire Constabulary: 104mph (40mph)

19. Devon & Cornwall Police: 101mph (70mph)

19. Hampshire Constabulary: 101mph (70mph)

21. Cheshire Constabulary: 95mph (70mph)

22. West Mercia Police: 92mph (60mph)

23. Cumbria Constabulary: 89mph (60mph)

24. Dyfed-Powys Police: 88mph (60mph)

24. South Yorkshire Police: 88mph (60mph)

26. Cleveland Police: 86mph (70mph)

26. Northumbria Police: 86mph (70mph)

28. Dorset Police: 73mph (50mph)

29. Leicestershire Police: 58mph (50mph)

30. Durham Constabulary: 44mph (30mph