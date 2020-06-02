A DRUG dealer who sold cannabis to his friends and associates from his own flat was handed a suspended jail sentence.

Police had video footage evidence of users coming to Dean Rees’ home in Cwmbran to buy class B drugs, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

Ieuan Bennett, prosecuting, said that when officers raided the defendant’s flat in November 2018, they found 21.3g of cannabis bush worth £280, and £180 cash.

They also recovered a mobile phone which contained messages showing that bags worth £10 to £20 were being sold.

Father-of-five Rees, 45, of The Maltings, Llantarnam, admitted possessing cannabis with intent to supply.

He pleaded guilty on the basis that he was “supplying to friends and associates who were already cannabis users”.

Mr Bennett said the defendant had 27 previous convictions for 69 offences, including burglary, theft and driving matters.

He told the court how Rees was convicted of possessing cannabis with intent to supply in December 2012.

The defendant received a suspended jail sentence but served a prison term after breaching it by possessing cannabis.

Aled Watkins, representing Rees, said his client had moved to Liverpool to try and make a fresh start but his decision to relocate to Merseyside did not work out.

His lawyer told the court: “He came to class A drugs in his 40s and has been candid, saying they hit him for six.

“The defendant has been clear of heroin for some time and returned to South Wales.”

Mr Watkins added that Rees had sought help from the Gwent Drug and Alcohol Service and had reconciled with his wife.

Judge Catherine Richards told the defendant: “Your life has been blighted by drugs, but you know that more than anyone.”

She jailed him for 12 months, suspended for 18 months.

Rees will have to complete a nine-month drug rehabilitation requirement and a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He must also pay a £140 victim surcharge.