UPDATED 10.40am: Raids are continuing throughout the morning - updates as more information becomes available.

A LARGE scale police operation is taking place across Newport this morning.

Gwent Police are reporting that people are likely to see an "increased presence of officers" across the city, including specialist officers.

Nine early morning raids have been carried out at properties in relation to serious and organised crime.

It is part of the force's ongoing Operation Jigsaw, which is targeting organised crime.