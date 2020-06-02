AN internet paedophile downloaded “shocking and sickening” images of the sexual abuse of children.

Scott Brown, of Worcester Street, Brynmawr, appeared for sentence at Cardiff Crown Court after he admitted making more than 700 indecent pictures.

Prosecutor Rosamund Rutter said Gwent Police officers raided the defendant’s home last August.

He was found with 208 category A images, which depict the most serious examples of child sexual abuse, 176 at category B and 358 at category C.

Gavin Rofer, representing 30-year-old Brown, said his client had been “addicted in his own way to pornography”.

He added: “The defendant has no previous convictions of a similar nature and is in gainful employment.

“His offending has had an effect upon his relationship. His partner is pregnant with twin children and social services have become involved.

“He is keen to rehabilitate himself and there is a realistic prospect of rehabilitation.”

Judge Catherine Richards told Brown the images he had downloaded were “shocking and sickening”.

She added: “These were pictures of real children being abused and harmed.

“You have contributed to the market of the abuse of children.”

The judge said she had just resisted the temptation to send him straight to prison because she thought the public interest would be best served by trying to rehabilitate him.

Brown was jailed for 10 months, suspended for two years.

He was ordered to complete a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement and attend 30 sessions of the Horizons sex offender programme.

Brown must register as a sex offender for the next 10 years and he was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order until 2025.

He must also pay a £149 victim surcharge and £200 prosecution costs.