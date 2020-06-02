FIREFIGHTERS spent a whole day tackling a blaze in Newport yesterday.

Dramatic footage shows a helicopter dropping water onto a fire on Fox Hill, behind Rhiwderin.

The area - known locally as Foxwoods - saw two hectares of grassland and forestry destroyed, the Fire Service said.

Video, captured by residents, shows a helicopter using nearby Cwm Hedd Lakes to pick up water.

(Video credit: Linda Kilby)

The helicopter made several round-trips, starting at 9pm and continuing late into the night.

South Wales Fire & Rescue Service was first alerted to the fire at 10.37am yesterday - it is now believed to have been contained, with the area blighted by pockets of scorched earth.

​"Emergency services remained at the scene until the evening to ensure the fire did not impact or effect the surrounding communities," a spokesman said.

(Video credit: Lewis Jenkins.)

A message on the Fire Service's website labels grass fires as "unacceptable".

They said: "Deliberate fires are unacceptable at any time, but during a time of national crisis emergency service resources are critical in protecting the public.

"Wildfires are extremely dangerous and can spread extremely quickly putting lives in danger, causing significant damage to property and the environment including causing harm to wildlife."

(The helicopter drops water onto the fire. Picture: Jemma Groucott.)

(Firefighters battled the blaze long into the night. Picture: Jemma Groucott.)

(Smoke smouldering after the fire had been contained. Picture: Jemma Groucott.)

(The surrounding earth was left scorched. Picture: Jemma Groucott.)

The Fire Service also warned that the "thick swathes of smoke" can increase the risk to the elderly and vulnerable with medical conditions.

"Healthcare professionals have highlighted the dangers of smoke caused by grass fires to COVID-19 sufferers who may be living nearby," they added.

(Large plumes of smoke could be seen rising from the area. Picture: Jemma Groucott.)

If you have any information on suspected deliberate fires, or who sees anything suspicious to contact 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If you see a fire, or anyone starting a fire, please call 999 immediately.