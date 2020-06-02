A BOY who offered to sell heroin to undercover police officers when he was just 17, was the youngest drug dealer to be sentenced following Gwent Police’s Operation Dynamic.

Owen Pitcher was caught as a result of a major campaign which led to more than 24 traffickers being jailed for more than 80 years.

Operation Dynamic was a crackdown on serious and organised crime last summer, targeting heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine and ecstasy across Gwent.

Around 180 specialist officers carried out a series of dawn raids across the force area.

Pitcher, now 18, of Pontfaen Road, Newport, was part of a drugs ring in the city.

Prosecutor Rachel Knight today told Cardiff Crown Court how the teenager was first caught before Operation Dynamic when he was initially arrested in December 2018.

She said Pitcher threw away a 6.8g wrap of heroin with a street value of £300 when he was being chased by police who were investigating a suspected failing to stop offence involving a Volkswagen Passat car.

The prosecutor said a later search of the defendant’s home uncovered 46 bags of heroin weighing 18.9g and worth £1,500 and 7.2g of the class A drug in his bedroom, valued at £640.

Pitcher was released under investigation and was arrested again last June as a result of Operation Dynamic.

During the second police raid on his home, they found £2,450 in cash and a mobile phone with drug-related texts.

Ms Knight said: “There were 157 text messages. Some were offering ‘banging dark’.

“There were others which read, ‘How much for an ounce? 400 quid mucker’ and ‘How much for half an ounce? 200 my boy.’”

Pitcher admitted possessing a class A drug with intent to supply and offering to supply a class A drug.

He had no previous convictions.

Judge Nicola Jones said: “The pre-sentence report says he has a strong family background and that there is genuine remorse.

“It looks like he got in with the wrong crowd.”

After indicating she would not be sending the defendant straight into custody, the judge asked Pitcher’s barrister Gareth Williams if he would like to add anything.

He replied: “You have done my mitigation for me your honour.”

Judge Jones told the defendant: “Had you been an adult at the time, you would be going to prison for this.

“I believe you are capable of rehabilitation and that you have turned your life around.”

She sent him to a young offender institution for 22 months, suspended for 22 months.

Pitcher must complete 41 sessions of a rehabilitation activity requirement, perform 250 hours of unpaid work and pay a victim surcharge.

During the course of Operation Dynamic, officers searched properties in Newport, Blaenavon, Cwmbran, Pontypool, Abertillery, Rhymney, Hengoed, Trelewis, Nelson, Bargoed, Pontlottyn, Oakdale, Pontllanfraith and Newbridge.