THERE have been no new deaths from the coronavirus in Gwent for two consecutive days, Public Health Wales (PHW) has reported.

Across Gwent, there are five new cases - all of which are in Caerphilly.

It means there have been no new confirmed cases in Newport, Torfaen and Blaenau Gwent for two consecutive days.

There are also no new confirmed cases in Monmouthshire.

There were 255 testing episodes across the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area for today's figures.

Of those tests, 112 took place in Blaenau Gwent, with none of the tests producing a positive result.

Across Wales, seven more people have died after contracting the coronavirus.

There are 67 new cases of the disease in Wales - out of 2,492 tests.

At today's Welsh Government press briefing, health minister Vaughan Vaughan Gething urged people not to put off attending A&E.

He said: "Emergency department activity in May was between 25 per cent and 40 per lower than usual. Daily attendances at emergency departments is a third lower than in February."

"The biggest decrease we have seen is in children under 16, where activivity has more than halved. We do know people have put off going to hospital because they're worried about the virus.

"It is really important people do not put off emergency treaement. Cancer, maternity and mental health NHS services are still open."