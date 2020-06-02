ARMED police were called to a report of a man with a knife in Duffryn in Newport this morning.
A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of affray, threats to kill and burglary after police attended the incident in Swallow Way just before midday.
No-one was injured during the incident, and though armed police attended, it was as a "precautionary measure."
"Officers responded to a report of a man with a knife in Swallow Way, Duffryn, Newport, today, shortly before 12pm.
