THOSE aged 16 and 17 in Wales can now register to vote in the Senedd Elections taking place in 2021.
This change in voting laws is one of the biggest to the democratic process in Wales in half a century.
The change was introduced in the Senedd and Election (Wales) Act 2020 and is the largest extension of voting rights in Wales since 1969.
The voting age was last lowered in 1969, in the Representation of the People Act, which saw it lowered from 21 to 18. The change means more young people in Wales will now have a say in devolved issues such as health, education and the economy.
Labour MS John Griffiths is encouraging 16- and 17-year olds in Newport to register now to vote.
He said: “Young people are the future and that’s why it’s so important we give them a democratic voice in shaping it. From speaking up about climate change to the future of our National Health Service, these are just some of the issues our young people care passionately about”.
You can register to vote online at https//www.gov.uk/register-to-vote
