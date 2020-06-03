TWO thugs who led a gang who attacked a family in their garden with an aerosol spray, a metal bar, bricks, bottles and even a wok have been locked up.

Jack Heard and Jordan van Vlite terrified residents in Cwmbran’s Trem Twynbarlwm when they went on the rampage there last summer.

Heard brandished a metal bar while van Vlite sprayed a woman with a can of aerosol, burning her eyes as they ran amok, prosecutor Roger Griffiths said.

He told Judge Richard Williams: “Stones, bottles and a wok went flying through the air.”

They ran amok in July 2019 but the pair were arrested when the police were called.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how the attack was triggered because of ill-feeling between Heard and his partner’s father.

There were no serious injuries caused as a result of the chaos.

Judge Williams told the defendants: “This was an ugly incident. You were both at the vanguard of this violent episode.

“There was a pregnant woman present. You took weapons to the scene. There was even a wok.”

Heard, 22, of Newton Wynd, Fairwater, Cwmbran, admitted violent disorder and possessing an offensive weapon.

Van Vlite, 19, Bishpool Rise, Newport, pleaded guilty to violent disorder and administering a noxious substance.

Heard was also being sentenced for three attempted burglaries in Cwmbran last November and being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

He had sent text 'bombs' to 51 people and had offered to sell the class B drug to children as young as 14.

Mr Griffiths said van Vlite had nine previous convictions for 16 offences, including assault police and public disorder.

He told the court that Heard had 14 previous convictions for 24 offences, including wounding and wounding with intent.

James Evans, for van Vlite, asked that he be given full credit for his guilty plea and added: “He has no previous convictions for serious violence.”

Gareth Williams, representing Heard, said his client understood an immediate custodial sentence was inevitable.

Judge Williams jailed Heard for 25 months and sent van Vlite to a young offender institution for 10 months.

Both will have to pay a victim surcharge upon their release from custody.