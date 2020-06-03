THE trial of a man accused of causing death by dangerous driving on the M4 around Newport, has been postponed by six months.
Cecil Scott, 62, has denied the alleged offence after 56-year-old Cwmbran man Jeffrey Paul Williams died in a crash two years ago.
The defendant had due to go on trial at Cardiff Crown Court starting next Monday, on June 8, but this has been put back to December 7 because of the coronavirus crisis.
Mr Williams died in Newport on the M4 eastbound carriageway before junction 29 on Thursday June 21, 2018.
Scott, of Ashfield, Stantonbury, Milton Keynes, did not need to attend the postponement hearing at Cardiff Crown Court before Judge Daniel Williams this week.
He was represented by Alesdair King and the prosecution by James Wilson.
Scott is on unconditional bail.
