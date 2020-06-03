WHILE Gwent has been in lockdown, many families have been unable to see their loved ones. This means that they have also missed out on those precious early moments of newborn family members.

We asked you to send in messages to families involving babies born during lockdown and the response has incredible and truly heartwarming. Here are some more of them. We will feature more in the coming days.

Lauralea Price gave birth to Owen Davies at 11.16pm on April 23, just 44 minutes before her own birthday. Ms Price said: “Me and him spent my birthday in hospital by ourselves, now home with by partner and one-year-old daughter. Nobody has met him yet apart from seeing him through the window, can’t wait for family and friends to be able to meet him properly when safe to do so.”

Rachael Rees had Eirwen Mai Roderick on April 15. She said: “To all my family, can’t wait for you to finally have a squeeze of my little snugglebug, love you and miss you xxx”

Imogen Aitkin gave birth to Arabella Jennifer Mary James on March 26 at 12.06pm. She has a message for her family: “I can’t wait to meet my family and especially can’t wait for cuddles off my great bamp Robert Pitt.”

Kristy Dunkerton and Josh Thomas welcomed Harrison Charles Nicholas Thomas on May 11. A message for their family from Harrison: “After waiting what seemed a lifetime for my arrival, you all now have to wait that little bit longer to meet me, I can’t wait for lots of cwtches with you all. Love from baby Harrison.”

Sam and Steph said: “Our baby girl Lottie arrived on March 21 at the Royal Gwent Hospital. We were discharged from the hospital on March 23, the day the lockdown measures were announced. Because of this, Lottie has not yet met any of her family other than her Mummy and Daddy. Something that has been very emotionally difficult for us all. We would like to let all our family know that we love them very much and are longing for the day that we can introduce our baby girl to them. Those first moments will have been a long time coming and something we will treasure forever. Thank you for the love and support you've given from the other side of a phone screen. Hope to see you soon.”

Kristian and Cezanne welcomed Everly Elizabeth Seddon on May 3 at 2.45am. Baby Everly would like to tell Nanny Linda, Grandad Barry, Grammy, Grumps, Great Nanna Jan, Great Nannie Bannon & all her Aunties & Uncles she can’t wait to meet you all for lots of cuddles and she’s saving lots of smiles just for you. Lots of love Everly! X

Ashlee Heaven welcomed Jayde Leigh Garrett on April 27. She said: “We honestly can’t wait for all our family to finally be able to meet her and for them all to have a cwtch with her.”

Lauren Stephens and Nathan Shephard welcomed Cole Jason Shephard at 8.45pm on April 1 at Nevill Hall Hospital. “Thank you to all of my mummy and daddy's friends and all of our family for the cards and congratulations on my arrival. At eight weeks old, I still have yet to meet the majority of my family and although it seems like forever away, as each day passes, we are a day closer to meeting. I have lots of hugs and sloppy kisses to give out to you all, love baby Cole x

Mum would also like to say a big thank you to midwives Hayley Saunders and Kelly Griffiths who helped make the lockdown birth a pleasant and calm experience, and for the amazing care before during and after the arrival of beautiful Cole.”

Cherrie Edwards welcomed Oscar Michael Edwards on April 16. She said: “Cannot wait for cwtches with his nannies and bampies, great grandma, aunties, uncles and cousins.”

Chloe Thomas welcomed her little girl Jorgie Leigh Colbourne just before lockdown on March 20. She says on behalf of Jorgie: “Hello to all my wonderful family and friends, I cannot wait for the time to come when it’s safe enough to finally meet you all and have the biggest cwtches. Love you lots and lots, Jorgie xxx”

Natasha Brimfield welcomed Imogen Marie Jones on April 4. She says to her family: “We can’t wait for you to meet her, big kisses and cuddles to you all.”