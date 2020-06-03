NINE people have been charged with offences relating to class A drugs following yesterday morning's Operation Jigsaw police raids in Newport.
Five men - aged 42, 22, 21, 21, and 20 - one 25 year old woman, and a 16-year-old boy are all due to appear at Cardiff Magistrates Court this morning.
A 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy are both due to appear before Cwmbran Youth Court on Tuesday July 7.
A 17-year-old boy has been bailed pending further police enquiries.
Nine properties in the city were targeted yesterday in a co-ordinated series of raids involving around 70 Gwent Police officers, including specialist teams.
