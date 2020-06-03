RAIN is expected in most parts of Gwent today as the last of the hot weather sadly comes to an end.
This spring has been the sunniest in the UK since records began in 1929, but wet conditions are on their way today.
And the rest of the week promises no better.
Here is the forecast for the rest of the week where you live:
Newport
Wednesday – 60 per cent chance of rain for most of the day, with the temperature hovering at 14 degrees Celsius.
Thursday – Mostly cloudy with temperatures hovering around 15 degrees Celsius.
Friday – Mostly cloudy with temperatures hovering around 14 degrees Celsius.
Saturday – Mostly dry and cloudy with temperatures of around 14 degrees Celsius.
Sunday – Mostly cloudy with highs of 16 degrees Celsius
Torfaen
Wednesday – 80 per cent chance of rain until 10pm tonight.
Thursday – Most cloudy with temperatures around 15 degrees Celsius.
Friday – Cloudy with temperatures around 14 degrees Celsius.
Saturday – Cloudy with temperatures around 12 degrees Celsius.
Sunday – Cloudy with highs of 16 degrees Celsius.
Blaenau Gwent
Wednesday – Heavy rain expected after 12 o’clock today.
Thursday – Cloudy with temperatures around 12 degrees Celsius.
Friday – Cloudy with temperatures around 10 degrees Celsius.
Saturday - 50 per cent chance of rain throughout the day
Sunday – Cloudy with temperatures around 12 degrees Celsius.
Monmouthshire
Wednesday – 60 per cent chance of rain throughout the day.
Thursday – Mostly cloudy with some pockets of rain possible.
Friday – Intermittent spells of sunshine throughout the day.
Saturday – Cloudy with temperatures around 12 degrees Celsius.
Sunday – Cloudy with temperatures around 16 degrees Celsius.
Caerphilly
Wednesday – Heavy rain expected this afternoon, around two o’clock.
Thursday – Cloudy with temperatures around 12 degrees Celsius.
Friday – Intermittent spells of sunshine.
Saturday – 50 per cent chain of rain throughout the morning.
Sunday – Cloudy with temperatures around 16 degrees Celsius.
