JUST four McDonald's branches in Gwent are open today.

The fast-food giant has been closed for two months, but it has opened up hundreds of its restaurants this week.

And as it announced the reopening of more branches today, only four in Gwent made the cut.

Which Drive Thrus are open?

Crossways Park, Caerphilly is now open - from 11am today.

Blackwood, High Road is now open - from 11am today.

New Inn, Pontypool is now open - from 11am today.

The outlet in Newbridge is also open - from 11am today.

When will the rest open?

The good news is, you won't have to wait long.

All remaining branches will open tomorrow, June 4.

What you can expect to find at McDonald's

Fewer employees will be working in the kitchens to ensure adequate social distancing and worker safety.

Branches will also have reduced hours - 11am to 10pm.

And there will be a limited menu, which means no breakfast or shakes.

They are also encouraging you to use contactless payment methods and will cap your spend at £25.

Menu available

- Main menu

Cheeseburger

Hamburger

Double cheeseburger

Big Mac

Quarter pounder with cheese

McChicken Sandwich

Filet-O-Fish

Chicken McNuggets

Chicken Selects

Veggie Dippers

Vegetable Deluxe

- Sides and Desserts

Fries

Mozzarella Dippers

Core McFlurry (Oreo, Malteasers, Smarties)

Fruit bag

- Happy Meal Variants

Happy Meal - Hamburger

Happy Meal - Cheeseburger

Happy Meal - Four nuggets

Happy Meal - Veggie Dippers

- Drinks

Coke

Diet Coke

Coke Zero

Fanta

Sprite

Oasis

Black coffee

White coffee

Latte

Cappuccino

Espresso

Flat white

Tea

Orange juice

Fruit Shoot

Water

Happy Meal water

A McDonald's spokesman said: "We are glad to be back but it will look a little different and may take a little longer, so please bear with us.

"We have fewer employees in our kitchens to enable our teams to social distance and work safely.

"We will have a limited menu (no breakfast or Shakes for now) and will open for reduced hours (11am-10pm).

"We encourage you to use contactless payment methods and cap your spend at £25.

"For those visiting our Drive Thrus, you can browse the menu, order and pay ahead using the My McDonald’s App - we’ll start preparing your order when you’re near the restaurant.

"We’re delighted to be returning to communities across the UK and Ireland, thank you for your continued support and patience. We look forward to seeing you soon."