THERE have been no new coronavirus deaths in Gwent for three consecutive days, Public Health Wales has reported.

Cumulatively, 267 have died after contracting the disease in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area, but there have been no deaths reported since Sunday, May 31.

There are seven new cases of the disease in Gwent - out of 220 testing episodes.

Four of those are in Monmouthshire, with Newport, Caerphilly and Blaenau Gwent seeing one new case each.

There are no new cases in Torfaen.

Yesterday, it was revealed that Covid-19 deaths in Gwent have declined dramatically compared to the end of April.

The number of people who have died from the coronavirus in Gwent declined by 80 per cent in the week to May 22, compared with the same period three weeks earlier, figures from the Office for National Statistics reveal.

Across Wales, seventeen more have died after contracting Covid-19.

And there are 82 new cases from 2,400 tests.

It comes as education minister Kirsty Williams said schools will reopen on June 29.

Speaking at today's daily Welsh Government press briefing, she said: "In each school there will be phased approach. Years will be split into cohorts with staggered starts and breaks."

She added: "This means at most a third of pupils will be present at any one time.

"Next week we will include further information in a report, including how schools can manage their facilities including buildings, resources, cleaning and transport."