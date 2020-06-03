THE A40 has been closed in both directions near Llanwenarth due to a crash.
Diversions are in place as emergency services attend the crash on the stretch of road between Keith Price Garages and Piscodlyn Farm.
A Gwent Police spokesman said: "Emergency Services are dealing with a road traffic collision between Price's Garage and Piscodlyn Farm, Llanwenarth.
READ MORE:
- Thugs ran amok with a wok, aerosol spray, metal bar, stones and bottles.
- Pupils can return to school in Wales from June 29.
- No new coronavirus deaths in Gwent for three days in succession.
"The road is closed and diversions in place.
"Please avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes."