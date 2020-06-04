COMMUTERS travelling between Newport, Chepstow and Bristol could be offered an alternative public transport option after a bus service is withdrawn, the Welsh Government has said.

Stagecoach West has said it will no longer be running the Severn Express or X14 from Sunday, June 14, due to the service making a loss of more than £5,000 a week.

The service is described as a “vital link” for the communities of Newport, Chepstow, Caldicot, Rogiet, Magor and Undy which it serves.

The announcement was met with anger, with MS John Griffiths and MP Jessica Morden writing to Welsh Government last month outlining their concerns over the decision.

A response from the Welsh Government says it was ‘disappointed’ to hear of the decision by Stagecoach to withdraw the service.

“Given the strategic importance of this route, the Minister has asked officials to discuss with the local authorities, what practical measures we can put in place to maintain an alternative public transport option for key commuters on this route once Stagecoach have withdrawn from the service,” the Welsh Government letter says, adding that discussions have already begun.

“Initially, our priority will be to maintain a core service to ensure regular commuters and key workers can travel to and from work,” it adds.

READ MORE:

Mr Griffiths said he was ‘encouraged’ by the response from the Welsh Government.

“It’s critical for the smaller towns and villages in Newport East to be connected and have public transport, which is both affordable and accessible for residents to use,” he added.

Along with Ms Morden, he is encouraging residents in these areas to share their views on bus services and how they make a difference to their everyday lives.

Ms Morden added: “I was glad to hear Welsh Government have acknowledged the strength of feeling that exists in support of keeping a service running on this key route, and that they are actively engaging with the local authorities and stakeholders on a way forward.”

Visit surveymonkey.co.uk/r/K8GRT93 to give your views on bus services in the area.

Stagecoach West said it had nothing to add to a previous statement by Rupert Cox, managing director for the area, who said the service was running at a loss of £5,000 per week before the impact of coronavirus was considered.

“This loss is no longer sustainable and is preventing investment in the rest of our network,” Mr Cox said.

“We’re sorry for the impact this decision will have on the small number of regular customers travelling with us.”