A MAN shattered his stepfather’s jaw on both sides after punching him twice during a “disgraceful incident” outside his estranged parents’ home.

Curtis Horswill, 24, of Bryn Road, Markham, launched the alcohol-fuelled attack in Blackwood last summer, prosecutor David Pinnell told a Cardiff Crown Court hearing.

The defendant had told his brother that he wanted to assault their adoptive father and vowed to “smash his head in”.

Horswill had not seen his parents for 10 years, but turned up at their doorstep after a row with his girlfriend.

Mr Pinnell said Horswill struck his victim twice at around 11.15pm on August 10 last year, causing his jaw to be fractured on both the left and right sides.

He was taken to Newport’s Royal Gwent Hospital where he spent three days after undergoing surgery.

Four plates and 16 screws were inserted into his jaw and the root of one tooth had to be removed.

Horswill pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm on the basis that the first punch he threw was in self-defence.

Ben Waters, mitigating, said: “The defendant is now 24 and was 23 at the time of the incident.

“He is a man of hitherto clean character. He is supported today in court by his partner and grandparents.

“Mr Horswill is sorry, contrite and ashamed. He did not want to see the complainant sustain the serious injuries he caused.”

Judge David Wynn Morgan told the defendant: “This was a disgraceful incident which took place outside your mother and stepfather’s home.

“You told your brother that you wanted to smash his head in.

“You attacked your stepfather’s car. You went to the window and abused him, calling him out, provoking him to emerge from the house.”

The judge added: “You assaulted him in the presence of his wife and you were under the influence of alcohol.

“This is a sad case which reflects the complete breakdown of a family relationship.”

Horswill was jailed for 12 months, suspended for two years.

He was made the subject of a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

The defendant was ordered to pay his stepfather £1,000 compensation at the rate of £50 per month.

Horswill was also made the subject of a five-year restraining order.

The defendant wept in the dock as the sentence was being passed.