PASSENGERS can look forward better bus stops and bus stations across Gwent are on the way following the award of grant aid totalling £1 million.

The money from the Welsh Government, to upgrade public transport, will be shared between Gwent's five councils.

Overall, the Welsh Government is investing £22.6 million in 21 projects across 15 council areas in Wales, through the Local Transport Network Fund and the Local Transport Fund.

The grants aim to support economic growth and encourage active and sustainable travel.

All work related to the grants must be completed by the end of next March.

Newport City Council will receive £391,000, with £100,000 to be used to upgrade bus stops in the city centre, with the remaining £291,000 to fund a study into sustainable transport.

Bus stops across Monmouthshire will be improved with the county council's £290,000 grant, with the initial priority being to install new shelters at Abergavenny, Chepstow and Monmouth bus stations, as well as at Thornwell Primary School and the Bulwark shopping area, both in Chepstow.

“This welcome funding will improve travelling by public transport in the county through increased comfort and safety as well as providing better timetabling information," said Cllr Jane Pratt, the council’s cabinet member for infrastructure and neighbourhood services.

Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council will receive £225,000, with £150,000 earmarked for bus stop improvements. The remaining £75,000 will go towards bus stop access work at Bedwellty Pits, near Tredegar.

Bus stops across Torfaen will be improved too, with the county borough council's £150,000 grant, wit ha focus on strategic routes.

“These corridors provide links to education, employment and training, and improve access between key settlements across the region,” said a council spokesman.

Caerphilly County Borough Council will receive £250,000 for bus stop enhancements, which deputy leader Cllr Sean Morgan said "will help deliver further improvements to our local public transport infrastructure, as well as safer routes for children.”