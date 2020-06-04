WHILE Gwent has been in lockdown, many families have been unable to see their loved ones. This means that they have also missed out on those precious early moments of newborn family members.

We asked you to send in messages to family of your babies born during lockdown and your responses have been tremendous. Here are just some of them. We will feature more in the coming days.

Kelsey Oliver had a little girl, Maggie Florence Oliver on May 26. She said: “I can’t wait to meet all of my family and give you all a big cwtch.”

Katherine Lippiett said: “I would like to announce the birth of our beautiful little niece Mila Louise Goodland, born May 28, weighing 6lb exactly. Congratulations to Lloyd and Rachel on Mila’s birth. Rachel has been amazing. After a few long days at hospital they are home. Welcome to the world Mila, a lifetime of hugs, kisses and love. Lots of love Auntie Kath, Uncle Darren, Bayli & Bobbi-Louvain xx

Rhian Williams had Tommy James Williams on May 17. “To my family I have yet to meet, when we do it’ll be all the more sweet.

Although I love my time with mum and dad, not meeting you yet makes me sad.

But for now we have videos and pics, because each day I’m growing so quick!

And when this is over and done, the years to come will be so much fun.

And while by distance we may be apart, we will always be together at heart.”

Marie-Louise Schaufel had her second ‘gorgeous’ son Grayson Reggie Dalbeth on May 6 in the early hours of a Wednesday morning. She said: “My partner & I can't wait for Grayson to see his extended family & have plenty of cuddles, kisses & photos with them all!”

Arianna & Marcus Leonard had their newest addition to the family - Amelie Gwyn Leonard - who was born on April 23 in the peak of the virus! They said: “To all our relatives, we love each and every one of you loads and can't wait for you to meet baby Amelie and give her all the cwtches she has been missing! Especially Nanny & Bampy Passmore who have been in isolation and have been shielding for 12 weeks, I know they have been desperate to see you!”

MORE NEWS:

Katie Webb had her little boy Blake Edward game on Friday, March 13. She said: “We both came home from hospital and we were in lock down, no one had been able to see my little boy. I would love for my family to see my little boy in your Argus paper especially my grandma Jeannette Harris as she buys your paper every day! Thank you. I would like to write I cannot wait too meet you all we are all missing and loving you lots and lots. Love from Katie, Nathan, Ruby and Blake.”

Emma had Isla-Jayne on April 14. She said: “Looking forward to cuddles with aunties, uncles, nans and grandads when we can.”

Gareth and Sophie Cooke welcomed Eluned Jude Cooke into the world at 23:28 on May 21. After 6 days in NICU she is especially looking forward to meeting all her family as soon as she's safely able to.

Liz Williams: This is Tomos James Williams. Born on April 11. "Tomos loves his family and mummy and daddy friends very much and cannot wait to meet them for a cwtch. His sister, Isobella, cannot wait to show him off. Lots of love. "

Sophie Whatley had Frankie Hunt on May 9. She said: “Frankie cannot wait to meet all his family and have lots of cuddles x.”

Stacey Rees had Larosa Terina Kavanagh on May 27 at 5.39pm. “I cannot wait to meet all of my family and looking forward to lots of love and cuddles. Love from Larosa xxx”