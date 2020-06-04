EVERY McDonald's Drive-Thru in Gwent is now open.

But what can you expect if you decide to indulge in a Big Mac today?

A reduced menu

As a result of fewer staff in the kitchen - to ensure social distance - McDonald's is offering a reduced menu.

That means no breakfast shakes.

That means no breakfast shakes.

A payment limit

Your spending will be capped at £25.

So if you have a big family, you may have to take two trips.

And the fast-food giant also ask you use contactless payment.

Queues

With just four McDonald's Drive-Thrus opening yesterday, there will be huge demand now the rest have been opened up.

We have already seen huge queues across the UK and you should expect to wait for your fries if you turn up today.

(You can expect queues like this today. Credit: Artan Selimi.)

Reduced opening hours

While most of us are used to local branches being open for 24 hours, you will only be able to get your fix between 11am and 10pm.

It is believed this will revert back to normal after a few weeks.

What else have they introduced?

- Perspex screens at Drive Thru windows and employees wearing protective equipment.

- Teams will be washing their hands at least every 30 minutes and cleaning equipment and surfaces more often.

- All employees will be asked to confirm they are fit and able to work - the company will use contactless thermometers with temperatures taken on arrival at work for every shift.