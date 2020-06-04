PEOPLE are being encouraged to use contactless payments to book train journeys in Wales, and to use hand sanitiser provided at stations.

But Transport for Wales (TfW), which is introducing these and other measures to improve safety, are urging commuters to only public transport services if it is essential and they have no other travel option.

The company is backing the Welsh Government's Keep Wales Safe message, which accompanies a series of further steps it hopes will improve safety. As well as the measures mentioned above, TfW is:

• Enhancing cleaning regimes on trains and stations;

• Enabling social distancing measures as much as possible through signs and visual markers on trains and stations:

• Providing maximum capacity on rail services wherever possible

• Supporting bus operators with advice on how they can improve safety for bus drivers and passengers

TfW is also continuing to stress the five key principles that are a key part of its ‘travel safer’ campaign:

• Stay local - only travel if essential and don’t travel if you’re unwell, even with mild symptoms;

• Avoid busy periods - try not to touch surfaces like buttons, doors or your face, and try to avoid eating;

• Follow its latest travel advice - stay two metres apart, wash your hands regularly and consider wearing a face covering;

• Exercise while you travel - walk or cycle for short journeys if you can;

• Respect TfW staff and other passengers at all times.

During the past 10 weeks and through the peak of the pandemic, passenger rail journeys have been down by 95 per cent.

“Throughout this crisis the safety of our colleagues and passengers has been our top priority and this will continue as we move forward," said TfW chief executive James Price.

"We are following all advice from Welsh Government and I'd like to reinforce the government's message to ‘Keep Wales Safe’ and only use public transport if it’s absolutely necessary and you have no other travel alternative.

“I’d urge all those using public transport to adhere to our ‘travel safer’ advice. We are taking a range of steps to ensure we can improve safety as much as possible and would like our passengers to follow our advice and assist us in this process. Through working together we can continue to maintain the safety of our colleagues and passengers.”