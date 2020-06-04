THE CARDIFF Half Marathon has been postponed until next March.

Explaining the decision, organisers said there was "no possibility" of 27,500 participants and 100,000 spectators gathering safely in Cardiff.

The race, which attracts global attention, will now take place on March 28, 2021.

And Run 4 Wales, the company behind the event, have also announced that the Newport Wales Marathon has now be rescheduled to April 18, 2021.

The Newport Marathon had already been pushed back from April this year to October.

Runners have been offered a free transfer to the rescheduled events.

Alternatively they can "run virtually" between October, 2020 and March 31, using a GPS tracking system - they will be given a shirt and a medal but will not be able to take part in the actual race.

More options are outlined here.

Matt Newman, chief executive for Run 4 Wales, said: "We have been closely monitoring the situation surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak and the guidance issued by the Government and it is now clear that it will not be possible to stage events of this scale in the autumn.

"We are also conscious of the inter-dependency on various service providers for events of this size, including the availability of medical support services, volunteers, emergency services, transport and accommodation."