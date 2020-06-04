SIX more people have been charged with offences relating to class A drugs following Gwent Police raids in Newport during the past two days.
This brings to 15 the number of people who have been charged with offences as a result of the raids across the city on Tuesday and yesterday.
They were carried out as part of the ongoing Operation Jigsaw, which targets serious and organised crime.
Five men - aged 19, 21, 26, 33, and 50 - are due to appear at Cardiff Magistrates Court this morning.
And a 17-year-old boy is due to appear before Cwmbran Youth Court on Tuesday July 7.
Seventeen warrants were executed across the city, during the latest raids.