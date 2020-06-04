DRIVERS have flocked to McDonald's outlets across Gwent as they reopened for the first time in two months.

Drive Thrus experienced consistently long queues throughout yesterday - as four branches reopened in the area - but one video captures the extent people were prepared to wait for their fix.

At around 6pm yesterday, June 3, drivers lined up at the Caerphilly branch at Crossways Park.

Responding to the video on social media, one person wrote: "That's actually crazy."

Today, McDonald's has reopened every remaining drive thru in Gwent.

If you're heading for a Big Mac, take a picture or video of the queue and send it in below.

Are you heading for a Big Mac? Send in your pictures/videos of the queues where you are. Add your contribution now By uploading a contribution, for use online and in print, you accept our contributor terms. You will either own or have permission to use anything you provide.

READ MORE:

- What can you expect if you decide to indulge in a Big Mac today?

A reduced menu

As a result of fewer staff in the kitchen - to ensure social distance - McDonald's is offering a reduced menu.

That means no breakfast shakes.

You can view the full reduced menu here (at the bottom).

A payment limit

Your spending will be capped at £25.

So if you have a big family, you may have to take two trips.

And the fast-food giant also ask you use contactless payment.

Reduced opening hours

While most of us are used to local branches being open for 24 hours, you will only be able to get your fix between 11am and 10pm.

It is believed this will revert back to normal after a few weeks.